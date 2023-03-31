You are here: Home - News -

News

YBS adds sub-four per cent deals; Keystone cuts rates by 0.4 per cent – round-up

by:
  • 31/03/2023
  • 0
YBS adds sub-four per cent deals; Keystone cuts rates by 0.4 per cent – round-up
Yorkshire Building Society has reduced rates across its range of mortgages by up to 0.5 per cent.

Changes include a five-year fix for first-time buyers at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has fallen from 5.38 per cent to 4.98 per cent. This has a £995 fee, offers £250 cashback and comes with a free standard valuation. 

A five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV for purchase, has dropped from 4.34 per cent to 3.92 per cent. This has a £1,495 fee and a free standard evaluation. 

The remortgage equivalent, also at 75 per cent LTV, is now 3.83 per cent, down from 4.25 per cent. It has free legals, free standard valuation and a fee of £1,495. 

At 85 per cent LTV, there is a two-year fix for both purchase and remortgage with a rate of 5.12 per cent, down from 5.62 per cent. This has no fee and offers a free standard valuation. 

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Our mission is to offer the best value we possibly can to borrowers, to help them as they navigate historic cost-of-living challenges. 

“The bright side of the ups and downs we’ve seen in market swap rates over recent weeks is that this brings opportunities to step in at the right time and grab competitively priced funding, that we can then pass on to borrowers, which is just what we’ve done in this instance. 

“We hope people looking to buy or remortgage a home will view this as good news in the current climate.” 

 

Keystone Property Finance cuts two-year fixed rates 

Keystone Property Finance has reduced rates on all its two-year fixes within its ‘classic’ range by up to 0.4 per cent. 

Products with a 4.5 per cent fee will see the largest reduction, while rates on its 3.5 per cent fee products have dropped by 0.3 per cent. Its products with a 2.5 per cent fee have gone down by 0.2 per cent in rate. 

The classic range of products is open to mainstream landlords with standard buy-to-let criteria. Earlier this month, the lender announced it would divide its products into classic and specialist, with the latter being for landlords with specialist lending needs. 

Rates begin from 4.29 per cent for a two-year fixed mortgage against a standard property, while for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-units up to six beds, rates start from 4.44 per cent.  

Elise Coole, managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “As a business, we never want to rest on our laurels, and that is why we have quickly followed up on the launch of our new ranges with a major price reduction. 

“We have now reduced rates twice in quick succession and we will continue to take proactive steps to enhance the products and services we offer to brokers. 

“As a specialist lender built by brokers, we understand what it is that brokers are looking for and have the solutions in places to support them.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.