Keystone Property Finance reduces five-year fixed rates

Rates in the range start at 4.94 per cent and it is available to landlords with standard properties.

The deal is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and comes with a 4.5 per cent arrangement fee.

The largest reductions have been applied to its 65 and 75 per cent LTV deals, which have fallen by 0.3 per cent to 5.04 per cent and 5.14 per cent respectively.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director, at Keystone Property Finance, said: “The promise we give to brokers is that we will always do our best to bring rates down quickly whenever the opportunities arise.

“After making changes to our ‘classic’ two-year fixed rate pricing, we were eager to extend this to our five-year fixed rate products and are pleased that we have been able to do that so soon.”

She added: “We created our new two tier offering of ‘classic’ and ‘specialist’ products to make it as easy and straightforward for brokers and their clients as possible.

“As well as enhancing the customer experience, we are also committed to offering the most competitive rates to landlords when market conditions allow.”