You are here: Home - News -

News

Private rent prices jump by highest rate since 2016 – ONS

by:
  • 19/04/2023
  • 0
Private rent prices jump by highest rate since 2016 – ONS
Private rental prices in the UK rose by 4.9 per cent in the year to March 2023.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed this was the largest annual increase recorded since 2016. 

Excluding London, prices rose by five per cent over the period. 

England’s capital saw a 4.8 per cent annual change in private rental prices, which was above the England average of 4.6 per cent and the city’s strongest yearly growth since December 2012. 

Within England, rental prices in the East Midlands saw the highest annual change at 5.1 per cent while the South East recorded the lowest at 4.2 per cent. 

Private rental prices in Scotland rose by 5.1 per cent in the 12 months to March, up from February’s annual growth of 4.9 per cent. Prices in Wales increased by 4.4 per cent during the period, also higher than the previous month’s rate of 4.2 per cent. 

Rental price growth in Scotland was at its highest point since records began in the country in January 2006, and it was a similar case for Wales, which reported its strongest growth since January 2010 when prices first were recorded. 

Northern Ireland, which carries its data over from January, saw a growth of 9.9 per cent. 

 

More BTL landlords needed 

Carl Howard, group CEO of Andrews Property Group, said: “Renters are needing deeper pockets and sharper elbows as rocketing demand continues to outweigh the availability of homes to let.  

“Another record rise in annual rental price growth reflects the frenzied market, which is showing no signs of letting up as the number of buy-to-let landlords dwindles.  

“Rate hikes and red tape have combined to push some landlords towards the exit door as investment properties feel more trouble than they’re worth. Many older buy-to-letters nearing retirement are deciding to cash in these nest eggs, and they’re not being replaced.”   

Howard added: “Landlords who continue to operate do so in the face of increased costs, squeezed margins and growing regulatory scrutiny. Meanwhile, house sales continue to fall, putting more pressure on the rental sector. 

“It has become harder for first-time buyers to scrape together a deposit to buy their own home – with inflation still in double figures – and accidental landlords, often couples with an extra property, are needing to sell to firm up their finances or fund their next move.  

“To ease the pressure on tenants, more needs to be done to attract buy-to-let landlords into the market. If not, we’re likely to see rental prices continue to rise over the coming months.” 

 

More supply will break inflationary cycle

Riccardo Tessaro, co-Founder and CEO of flexible co-living brand Gravity Co, said: “The growing mismatch between supply and demand is pushing up rents sharply as increasingly desperate would-be renters outbid each other in the race to secure a place to live. 

“In many areas, prospective tenants aren’t just grappling with record-breaking rent rises; stiff competition means good homes are being snapped up as soon as they come on the market. 

“With many private landlords exiting the market as their buy-to-let sums no longer add up, and many younger people who might have bought a property now priced out of home ownership, there’s more demand for fewer rental properties.  

“This is prompting many renters to explore purpose-built rental properties, where availability can be better, and to prioritise accommodation with a monthly price that includes bills, enabling them to fix their biggest outgoings as the cost of living rises. 

“The only thing which can break the inflationary cycle is a better supply of homes to rent, including more high-quality purpose-built rental accommodation which provides many people with a place to live.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 27, 2023
Fontwell Park Racecourse, West Sussex

Change Makers

May 01, 2023 to May 08, 2023
Change Makers Online

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.