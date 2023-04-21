You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays to close more branches

by:
  • 21/04/2023
  • 0
Barclays confirmed it is to shutter a further 11 bank branches this summer, its fifth tranche of closures announced since the start of the year.

In a fresh blow to customers reliant on and familiar with local Barclays branches, the banking giant confirmed it will close 11 more locations this July.

Since the start of 2023, the bank has confirmed five separate rounds of closures, taking the total to 84 locations.

However, a total of 95 of the company’s branches will disappear from local high streets this year, with some locations announced in 2022 which have yet to shutter.

At the end of 2022, Barclays ran a network of 481 branches, but given the spate of closure announcements, this figure will dwindle further.

Last year, the banking giant confirmed it would close 132 branches, with the majority already having taken place.

Overall, across the banking brands this year already, 239 branches have been confirmed for closure from the likes of Barclays, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and TSB.

The latest Barclays branches targeted to shut

These are the 11 locations which will see Barclays branches close, and the date given for closure:

  • 100/101 Bute Street Treorchy Wales CF42 6AN. Date of closure TBC
  • 17/21 High Street East Grinstead England RH19 3AH 21/07/2023
  • 46 High Street Heathfield England TN21 8HT 26/07/2023
  • 2 Arena Court Sheffield England S9 2LF 21/07/2023
  • 7/9 King Street, Hoyland Nether Barnsley England S74 9JU 26/07/2023
  • Unit H, The Galleries Washington England NE38 7SH 21/07/2023
  • 25 The Parade Oadby England LE2 5BB 20/07/2023
  • 20 High Street Market Harborough England LE16 7NR 28/07/2023
  • 3/5 Kingsland High Street London England E8 2JT 28/07/2023
  • 463/465 Brixton Road London England SW9 8HL 19/07/2023
  • 255 Fleet Road Fleet England GU51 3BN 19/07/2023.

As with all the previous branch closure confirmations, Barclays told our sister publication, YourMoney.com, that it’s down to the surge in customers having their banking needs met digitally whether that was online or via the app. At the same time, in-person banking has fallen.

A spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

“We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Barclays bank alternatives

As well as Barclays Local, customers can visit Banking hubs which provide basic banking services including counter services run by the major banks and the Post Office. There are also dedicated rooms where customers can see community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

According to LINK, the ATM network, there are four banking hubs open in Brixham (Devon), Cambuslang (South Lanarkshire), Cottingham (East Ridings of Yorkshire) and Rochford (Essex).

However, as branch closure ramp up, a further 47 hubs will be delivered collectively by Cash Access UK.

There are an estimated 39,000 free ATMs across the UK and 11,000 Post Offices where customers can access and carry out basic banking services.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma is an award-winning journalist with eight years' personal finance experience. She is editor of YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 27, 2023
Fontwell Park Racecourse, West Sussex

Change Makers

May 01, 2023 to May 08, 2023
Change Makers Online

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/