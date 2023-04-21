Barclays to close more branches

Barclays confirmed it is to shutter a further 11 bank branches this summer, its fifth tranche of closures announced since the start of the year.

In a fresh blow to customers reliant on and familiar with local Barclays branches, the banking giant confirmed it will close 11 more locations this July.

Since the start of 2023, the bank has confirmed five separate rounds of closures, taking the total to 84 locations.

However, a total of 95 of the company’s branches will disappear from local high streets this year, with some locations announced in 2022 which have yet to shutter.

At the end of 2022, Barclays ran a network of 481 branches, but given the spate of closure announcements, this figure will dwindle further.

Last year, the banking giant confirmed it would close 132 branches, with the majority already having taken place.

Overall, across the banking brands this year already, 239 branches have been confirmed for closure from the likes of Barclays, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and TSB.

The latest Barclays branches targeted to shut

These are the 11 locations which will see Barclays branches close, and the date given for closure:

100/101 Bute Street Treorchy Wales CF42 6AN. Date of closure TBC

17/21 High Street East Grinstead England RH19 3AH 21/07/2023

46 High Street Heathfield England TN21 8HT 26/07/2023

2 Arena Court Sheffield England S9 2LF 21/07/2023

7/9 King Street, Hoyland Nether Barnsley England S74 9JU 26/07/2023

Unit H, The Galleries Washington England NE38 7SH 21/07/2023

25 The Parade Oadby England LE2 5BB 20/07/2023

20 High Street Market Harborough England LE16 7NR 28/07/2023

3/5 Kingsland High Street London England E8 2JT 28/07/2023

463/465 Brixton Road London England SW9 8HL 19/07/2023

255 Fleet Road Fleet England GU51 3BN 19/07/2023.

As with all the previous branch closure confirmations, Barclays told our sister publication, YourMoney.com, that it’s down to the surge in customers having their banking needs met digitally whether that was online or via the app. At the same time, in-person banking has fallen.

A spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

“We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Barclays bank alternatives

As well as Barclays Local, customers can visit Banking hubs which provide basic banking services including counter services run by the major banks and the Post Office. There are also dedicated rooms where customers can see community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

According to LINK, the ATM network, there are four banking hubs open in Brixham (Devon), Cambuslang (South Lanarkshire), Cottingham (East Ridings of Yorkshire) and Rochford (Essex).

However, as branch closure ramp up, a further 47 hubs will be delivered collectively by Cash Access UK.

There are an estimated 39,000 free ATMs across the UK and 11,000 Post Offices where customers can access and carry out basic banking services.