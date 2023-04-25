You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander’s gross mortgage lending comes to £2.5bn in Q1

by:
  • 25/04/2023
  • 0
Santander’s gross mortgage lending comes to £2.5bn in Q1
High street lender Santander’s gross mortgage lending was £2.5bn in the first quarter of this year, that compares to around £9.4bn last year.

According to Santander’s latest quarterly results, the lender’s mortgage balances have fallen by around £4.1bn compared to the same period last year to £183bn.

The company explained that it had reduced mortgage lending in the first quarter of this year to keep its loan to deposit ratio “broadly stable” and reduced its customer deposits.

The firm said that 81 per cent of mortgages reaching the end of the incentive period were retained and the average new loan was £230,000, which is slightly down from £237,000 in the same period last year.

Fixed rates made up around 89 per cent of its prime UK mortgage book, with seven per cent attributed to variable rates and four per cent on standard variable rates and follow-on rates. Around nine per cent is attributed to buy-to-let loans.

The company said that 0.64 per cent of its mortgages were in arrears over 90 days past due, which is slightly up from 0.62 per cent in Q4 last year.

Santander added that its profit before tax came to £547m, which is up from £295m in the same period last year. The firm said the higher income was partially offset by higher costs, credit impairment charges and provisions.

 

Around 2.5 million customers ‘proactively contacted’

The company said it had proactively contacted 2.5 million customers to help them navigate ongoing challenges and helped 14 per cent more customers in the first 10 months of the year.

Looking ahead, the firm said the outlook “remains uncertain” and inflation was likely to dampen consumer spending further and house prices would fall back to 2021 levels.

Mike Regnier, Santander UK’s chief executive, said: “We have delivered a good set of results against a backdrop of turbulence in the global financial sector and ongoing challenges for the UK economy. We agree with the Bank of England that the regulatory regime means that UK banks are well-positioned to navigate such difficulties.

“Thanks to our measured and prudent approach to risk, we retain a resilient balance sheet and strong funding and liquidity.”

He added: “We have remained focused on providing real value for new and existing customers. Following rises in the base rate, we have seen the most competitive ISA period for several years and a further slowdown in the mortgage market.

“In this environment we continue to offer market-leading savings products and a broad range of mortgages.”

“The economic outlook for 2023 remains uncertain with inflation predicted to remain above the two per cent target meaning many households and businesses will continue to face difficult decisions in the months ahead. Providing the support they need across all our channels remains the priority for everyone at Santander UK.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 27, 2023
Fontwell Park Racecourse, West Sussex

IMLA Intermediary Expo 2023

May 10, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.