DIFF: Disabled staff can help businesses connect with their customers

Embracing disabled staff can help mortgage businesses better connect with their client base, leaders from the mortgage sector were told at the latest Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) event.

The leadership event covered the subject of disability, and how businesses can do a better job in supporting staff members with some level of disability.

However, attendees were also urged to recognise how utilising disabled staff can help them build a better understanding, and improve the relationship with, their own clients.

Roxanne Steel, an accessibility and inclusion specialist, said: “We are your client base, we are the lived experience that your clients are experiencing. That why it’s important to have disabled people in those workspaces, because we can acknowledge the challenges that your customers are going to face, and help you connect with them.

“We are not ‘other people’, we are part of the community.”

Changing culture

In a panel discussion, Dr Lucy Reynolds, founder and director of We Are All Disabled CIC, suggested that in order for employers to understand disability, and create empathy with disabled people, that meant promoting the voices of disabled people through including them within the workforce.

And she emphasised that making reasonable adjustments to the workplace in order to support these employees is “very easy”, adding: “All you need to have is the confidence to have the conversation, to speak to the disabled person. Doing this, you will both be empowered, and have more confidence to support disabled people.”

Steel said that it was important for employers to address the “attitudinal barrier” first.

She continued: “Ask anyone and everyone, so we don’t presume or need someone to disclose, what would help you thrive in your role? What do you require from us? If we do that for everyone, then we’re not expecting anyone to disclose and we’re not making a subtle difference.”

Embracing universal design

The panel, which was chaired by Professor Nicola Martin, interim director of the research centre for social justice and global responsibility at London Southbank University, also discussed the concept of universal design. This is where businesses plan for diversity from the outset, which Martin pointed out then “reduces the requirements for reasonable adjustments for individuals”.

Steel said that universal design was about creating inclusive cultures, which means that “diversity will not only come, but it will also feel able to stay and thrive”.

This means thinking about more than physical spaces alone, argued Steel. “It’s how we’re designing our policies, or workspaces, or events, the way we communicate. It’s thinking about everyone, as a whole person, and giving them the opportunity to bring their whole selves to work, regardless of who they may be.”

Uncovering talent

Steel argued that a fresh approach is needed among businesses in terms of how they go about recruiting staff if they want to be truly inclusive.

She explained: “Do we need a CV for this particular job, or could someone send an audio file or video, describing why they would be good for this role? How can you get the best out of any applicant? So thinking about even the times of day, giving people options, thinking about does this even need to be inside?”

“In any organisation or any sector, we often look for the people that fit the role, as it has been before. But actually, if we could create a different environment, will there be different people that come in and add value? Why are we so stuck on doing things the way that we’ve already done it?”

The way that businesses assess educational history can also provide obstacles for disabled people looking for work, pointed out Martin.

She said: “Often disabled people have had some kind of interruption to their education, which might mean they missed some part of school, they haven’t got GCSE English or maths or something like that. And sometimes there are very narrow criteria around job descriptions.”

Little things can make a big difference

Lee Albino, regional business development manager for the north at Shawbrook Bank, spoke about his experiences being in a wheelchair, highlighting some areas where this can present a problem.

“Sometimes it’s the little things where you think, ‘blimey that could be a bit easier’, like with our older office in Brentwood. The doors are all manual, and they require both to be open to get [the wheelchair] through,” he said, also noting that with certain desk setups his “one precious leg is going to get a bit of a bruise as my knee whacks against the desk”.

These may be little things, but can actually make quite a big difference, he suggested.

Albino also pointed out that continuing with networking with brokers after having his leg amputated due to cancer represented a “steep learning curve”, noting the occasion he decided not to tell a broker about his disability in advance, only to discover “there were 32 steps I’d have to hop up to their meeting room”.

Awards events can present a challenge too for those in wheelchairs, he pointed out, when attendees are stood talking together, potentially leaving him feeling somewhat excluded if they don’t look down. “Just look down and have a chat,” he said.

The importance of making staff with disabilities feel included was emphasised by Albino, who praised Shawbrook for the support offered in ensuring he could continue to do his job.

Part of that support came in the form of crowdfunding page that was set up by one of Albino’s brokers in 2019. A total of £53,242 was raised to buy a bionic leg for Albino (also known as Beano).

Give us the tools and we can do the job

Dave Heeley OBE ‒ who is also known as ‘Blind Dave’ ‒ spoke at the session about his experiences losing his sight, and overcoming this to become the first blind man to complete the seven-marathon challenge in 2008. He has since raised over £3m for charity.

Heeley emphasised the importance of teamwork in supporting those with disabilities, whether that’s in the workplace or taking on physical challenges, adding: “If you put it in, you will get it out.”

He also argued that those with disabilities are just as capable of performing jobs, so long as they are provided with the right tools and support as anyone else.

“Given the right tools, given the knowledge, we can do the job. All we ask is, give us the chance,” he concluded.

This was echoed by Martin during the panel discussion, who emphasised that disability should never be equated with a lack of ability, adding: “Disabled people have overcome a massive amount of barriers and developed huge problem solving skills, to get where they’ve got to in terms of employment.”

Five key takeaways: