Help to Buy relaunch will ‘hyper inflate house prices again’ – Star Letter 05/05/2023

This week’s comment is in response to: Government considering Help to Buy revival ‒ reports

Ben Camies said: “This may not be great news as it will give people the hope to max out on a 95 per cent loan to value mortgage from a cut price to then pay the interest repayments on top of their maximum five years later.

“All I know is, this was barely affordable with 1.9 per cent rates, let alone the average 5.1 per cent on a 95 per cent LTV mortgage.

“Not to mention this will likely hyperinflate house prices again. Oh, hang on, that’s why the government will reinstate this.”

