Help to Buy relaunch will ‘hyper inflate house prices again’ – Star Letter 05/05/2023

  • 05/05/2023
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment is in response to: Government considering Help to Buy revival ‒ reports

Ben Camies said: “This may not be great news as it will give people the hope to max out on a 95 per cent loan to value mortgage from a cut price to then pay the interest repayments on top of their maximum five years later.

“All I know is, this was barely affordable with 1.9 per cent rates, let alone the average 5.1 per cent on a 95 per cent LTV mortgage.

“Not to mention this will likely hyperinflate house prices again. Oh, hang on, that’s why the government will reinstate this.”

 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

