The British Mortgage Awards 2023 finalists announced

The awards recognise exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries
Yousif Khaleel – L&C Mortgages
Sean Londors – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Deniz Temelgun – SequenceUK
New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Kirsty Dudek – Lavender Mortgages
Aidan Pearce – Just Mortgages
Ben Walker – MAB New Homes Mortgages
Large Loans
Sy Nathan – Dynamo
Scott Rochester – Trinity Financial
Ben Tadd – Lucra Mortgages
Later Life Lending
Ian McKechnie – Just Mortgages
Ed Payne – Family First Finance
Andrew Teeman – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon Bank
Jessica Folkes – Dynamo
Graeme Lockwood – Alexander Hall Associates
Danny Smith – Mortgage Advice Bureau
First-time buyer
Jarrad Combellack – Cox & Flight
Annabel Dixon – Alexander Hall Associates
Romit Patel – LDN Finance
Complex Credit
Sarah-Jane Ashdown – Just Mortgages
Edward Cook – Wilson Cook Mortgage & Protection Consultancy
Jodi Spreadbury – The Mortgage Broker
Protection sponsored by HSBC Life
Daniel Atmore – L&C Mortgages
Robert Fox – LDN Finance
Sam Salim – Alexander Hall Associates
General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure
Tegan Brier – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Emma Gascoigne – Just Mortgages
Simon Webb – Carl Summers Financial Services
Overall
Avneet Ioannou – Capital Private Finance
Gemma Pritchard – Countrywide
Krystle Ward – The Mortgage Mum
Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Stacey Denham – Coreco
Isabella Mann – Lucra Mortgages
Elizabeth Robertson – Just Mortgages
Lender
Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Phoebus
Matt Fulford – Paragon Bank
Nick Piper – Accord Mortgages
Daniel State – HSBC UK
Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership
Joe Baxter – OSB Group
Elizabeth Boylan – NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Staci Hague – HSBC UK
Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates
Sim Sahota – Barclays
Aidan Walker – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Jess Whitwell – HSBC UK
Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network
Nicola Goldie – Virgin Money
Eloise Hall – Kensington Mortgages
Juliette Meads – Vitality
Business Leader
Development & Innovation Advocate
Richard Howells – Sesame Bankhall Group
Lucian Morris – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Travis Scholes – LMS
Specialist Distribution sponsored by OSB Group
Craig Hall – LSL Financial Services
William Lloyd-Hayward – The Brightstar Group
Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries
Surveyor
Matthew Cumber – Countrywide Surveying Services
David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors
Simon Jackson – SDL Surveying
Conveyancer
Ian Errington – Blacks Solicitors
Darren Hall – Countrywide Conveyancing Services
Kevin Tunnicliffe – SortRefer
Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS
Louise Colley – Zurich Intermediary Group
Mark Graves – Auxilium Partnership
Jamie Page – The Exeter
Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Monica Bradley – MB Associates
Rupi Hunjan – Censeo Financial
Melvin Parker – Limitless Financial Services
Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Andrew Montlake – Coreco
Anthony Rose – LDN Finance
Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st
Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau
John Phillips – Just Mortgages
Adrian Scott – Connells Group
Mortgage Club sponsored by Santander for Intermediaries
Cat Armstrong – Dynamo for Intermediaries
Robert Hunt – Paradigm Mortgage Services
Alex Beavis – Sesame Bankhall Group
Network
Rob Clifford – Stonebridge
Sally Laker – Mortgage Intelligence
Toni Smith – Primis Mortgage Network
Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group
Mark Arnold – Kensington Mortgages
Charles Morley – Metro Bank
Adrian Moloney – OSB Group
Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages
Esther Dijkstra – Lloyds Banking Group
Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries