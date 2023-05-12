You are here: Home - News -

News

The British Mortgage Awards 2023 finalists announced

by:
  • 12/05/2023
  • 0
The British Mortgage Awards 2023 finalists announced
The British Mortgage Awards 2023 shortlists for broker, lender and business leader finalists have been revealed.

The awards recognise exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.

 

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries

Yousif Khaleel – L&C Mortgages

Sean Londors – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Deniz Temelgun – SequenceUK

 

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Kirsty Dudek – Lavender Mortgages

Aidan Pearce – Just Mortgages

Ben Walker – MAB New Homes Mortgages

 

Large Loans

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

Scott Rochester – Trinity Financial

Ben Tadd – Lucra Mortgages

 

Later Life Lending

Ian McKechnie – Just Mortgages

Ed Payne – Family First Finance

Andrew Teeman – Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon Bank

Jessica Folkes – Dynamo

Graeme Lockwood – Alexander Hall Associates

Danny Smith – Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

First-time buyer

Jarrad Combellack – Cox & Flight

Annabel Dixon – Alexander Hall Associates

Romit Patel – LDN Finance

 

Complex Credit

Sarah-Jane Ashdown – Just Mortgages

Edward Cook – Wilson Cook Mortgage & Protection Consultancy

Jodi Spreadbury – The Mortgage Broker

 

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life

Daniel Atmore – L&C Mortgages

Robert Fox – LDN Finance

Sam Salim – Alexander Hall Associates

 

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure

Tegan Brier – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Emma Gascoigne – Just Mortgages

Simon Webb – Carl Summers Financial Services

 

Overall

Avneet Ioannou – Capital Private Finance

Gemma Pritchard – Countrywide

Krystle Ward – The Mortgage Mum

 

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Stacey Denham – Coreco

Isabella Mann – Lucra Mortgages

Elizabeth Robertson – Just Mortgages

 

Lender

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Phoebus

Matt Fulford – Paragon Bank

Nick Piper – Accord Mortgages

Daniel State – HSBC UK

 

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership

Joe Baxter – OSB Group

Elizabeth Boylan – NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Staci Hague – HSBC UK

 

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates

Sim Sahota – Barclays

Aidan Walker – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Jess Whitwell – HSBC UK

 

Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network

Nicola Goldie – Virgin Money

Eloise Hall – Kensington Mortgages

Juliette Meads – Vitality

 

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate

Richard Howells – Sesame Bankhall Group

Lucian Morris – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Travis Scholes – LMS

 

Specialist Distribution sponsored by OSB Group

Craig Hall – LSL Financial Services

William Lloyd-Hayward – The Brightstar Group

Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries

 

Surveyor

Matthew Cumber – Countrywide Surveying Services

David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors

Simon Jackson – SDL Surveying

 

Conveyancer

Ian Errington – Blacks Solicitors

Darren Hall – Countrywide Conveyancing Services

Kevin Tunnicliffe – SortRefer

 

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS

Louise Colley – Zurich Intermediary Group

Mark Graves – Auxilium Partnership

Jamie Page – The Exeter

 

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Monica Bradley – MB Associates

Rupi Hunjan – Censeo Financial

Melvin Parker – Limitless Financial Services

 

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Andrew Montlake – Coreco

Anthony Rose – LDN Finance

Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st

 

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau

John Phillips – Just Mortgages

Adrian Scott – Connells Group

 

Mortgage Club sponsored by Santander for Intermediaries

Cat Armstrong – Dynamo for Intermediaries

Robert Hunt – Paradigm Mortgage Services

Alex Beavis – Sesame Bankhall Group

 

Network

Rob Clifford – Stonebridge

Sally Laker – Mortgage Intelligence

Toni Smith – Primis Mortgage Network

 

Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group

Mark Arnold – Kensington Mortgages

Charles Morley – Metro Bank

Adrian Moloney – OSB Group

 

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages

Esther Dijkstra – Lloyds Banking Group

Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.