The British Mortgage Awards 2023 finalists announced

The British Mortgage Awards 2023 shortlists for broker, lender and business leader finalists have been revealed.

The awards recognise exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries

Yousif Khaleel – L&C Mortgages

Sean Londors – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Deniz Temelgun – SequenceUK

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Kirsty Dudek – Lavender Mortgages

Aidan Pearce – Just Mortgages

Ben Walker – MAB New Homes Mortgages

Large Loans

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

Scott Rochester – Trinity Financial

Ben Tadd – Lucra Mortgages

Later Life Lending

Ian McKechnie – Just Mortgages

Ed Payne – Family First Finance

Andrew Teeman – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon Bank

Jessica Folkes – Dynamo

Graeme Lockwood – Alexander Hall Associates

Danny Smith – Mortgage Advice Bureau

First-time buyer

Jarrad Combellack – Cox & Flight

Annabel Dixon – Alexander Hall Associates

Romit Patel – LDN Finance

Complex Credit

Sarah-Jane Ashdown – Just Mortgages

Edward Cook – Wilson Cook Mortgage & Protection Consultancy

Jodi Spreadbury – The Mortgage Broker

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life

Daniel Atmore – L&C Mortgages

Robert Fox – LDN Finance

Sam Salim – Alexander Hall Associates

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure

Tegan Brier – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Emma Gascoigne – Just Mortgages

Simon Webb – Carl Summers Financial Services

Overall

Avneet Ioannou – Capital Private Finance

Gemma Pritchard – Countrywide

Krystle Ward – The Mortgage Mum

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Stacey Denham – Coreco

Isabella Mann – Lucra Mortgages

Elizabeth Robertson – Just Mortgages

Lender

Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Phoebus

Matt Fulford – Paragon Bank

Nick Piper – Accord Mortgages

Daniel State – HSBC UK

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership

Joe Baxter – OSB Group

Elizabeth Boylan – NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Staci Hague – HSBC UK

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates

Sim Sahota – Barclays

Aidan Walker – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Jess Whitwell – HSBC UK

Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network

Nicola Goldie – Virgin Money

Eloise Hall – Kensington Mortgages

Juliette Meads – Vitality

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate

Richard Howells – Sesame Bankhall Group

Lucian Morris – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Travis Scholes – LMS

Specialist Distribution sponsored by OSB Group

Craig Hall – LSL Financial Services

William Lloyd-Hayward – The Brightstar Group

Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries

Surveyor

Matthew Cumber – Countrywide Surveying Services

David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors

Simon Jackson – SDL Surveying

Conveyancer

Ian Errington – Blacks Solicitors

Darren Hall – Countrywide Conveyancing Services

Kevin Tunnicliffe – SortRefer

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS

Louise Colley – Zurich Intermediary Group

Mark Graves – Auxilium Partnership

Jamie Page – The Exeter

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Monica Bradley – MB Associates

Rupi Hunjan – Censeo Financial

Melvin Parker – Limitless Financial Services

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Andrew Montlake – Coreco

Anthony Rose – LDN Finance

Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau

John Phillips – Just Mortgages

Adrian Scott – Connells Group

Mortgage Club sponsored by Santander for Intermediaries

Cat Armstrong – Dynamo for Intermediaries

Robert Hunt – Paradigm Mortgage Services

Alex Beavis – Sesame Bankhall Group

Network

Rob Clifford – Stonebridge

Sally Laker – Mortgage Intelligence

Toni Smith – Primis Mortgage Network

Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame Bankhall Group

Mark Arnold – Kensington Mortgages

Charles Morley – Metro Bank

Adrian Moloney – OSB Group

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages

Esther Dijkstra – Lloyds Banking Group

Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries