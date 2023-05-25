Just Mortgages’ welcomes five latest graduates of leadership programme

Around five self-employed principal brokers have become the latest graduates of Just Mortgages' business principals leadership programme.

As graduates, the brokers can now take their next steps as multi-broker outfits.

The programme was created to support principal brokers looking to grow their business by taking on more team members.

It looks to foster leadership skills to ensure principals get the most out of their team members with performance and productivity.

Brokers are asked to complete the programme 12 months before becoming a principal and the three-day training course takes place in person and is split over three months.

Laura Hide, senior training manager at Just Mortgages, said: “While many advisers are expert communicators and build fantastic relationships with clients, they don’t always have the necessary skillset to manage and develop other brokers.

“This programme forms an integral part of our wider principal training and provides the tools to help self-employed brokers go from ‘one-man bands’ to multi-broker operations.”

She added: “It’s fantastic to receive such positive feedback from our latest cohort of principal brokers, demonstrating the value they have received from the course.

“This is so important in our mission to provide the infrastructure and support for self-employed brokers to ensure that while they may be on their own, they’re certainly not alone.”

The national broker firm has welcomed 48 new advisers in the first quarter of this year and its self-employed division is approaching 500 advisers.