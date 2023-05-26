Furness BS adds interest-only product

The deal is fixed for two years at a rate of 4.7 per cent and is available for purchase and remortgages against properties in England, Scotland and Wales.

The maximum loan size is £750,000 and it offers a £250 cashback incentive on completion.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediary mortgages at Furness Building Society, said “We are delighted to re-enter the market in the 70 per cent LTV space for interest-only cases. I’m also pleased to announce that we have introduced stepped rates to our two and three-year product range.

“Our two and three-year products will no longer immediately revert to our mortgage variable rate (MVR) after the initial rate ends. Instead, following the initial rate, the products will now have a variable period at MVR minus 1.25 per cent before reverting to MVR five years after the start of the mortgage.

“This new feature will help clients when undergoing affordability assessment, and with our ability to assess each case on its own merits, and also our competitive product range we feel we can offer your clients a solution to their needs.”