You are here: Home - News -

News

Broker teams up with Infinity Works co-founder to launch portal for mortgage advisers

by:
  • 19/06/2023
  • 0
Broker teams up with Infinity Works co-founder to launch portal for mortgage advisers
Mortgage and insurance adviser Simon Horsfall has partnered with tech specialist Dan Rathbone to develop an online portal to help brokers manage their cases.

Rathbone (pictured, right) is the co-founder of IT consultancy firm Infinity Works and has worked in the tech industry for more than 20 years, while Horsfall (pictured, left) has been an adviser for more than 15 years. 

The online platform Binder was created so advisers could digitally manage and organise their client’s cases. Horsfall developed this as he wanted to create an efficient way to hold confidential and personal data such as passports, bank statements and pay slips. 

Horsfall said: “I was really frustrated by how inflexible the process was and how reliant we were on accessing a paper case file in the office.” 

“I needed something more streamlined that would allow me to work from anywhere and access all the information needed for any of my cases at any time, in any place.” 

He added: “The existing services available were overly complicated, with long set-up processes and costs that kept changing monthly; I was determined to find a simpler way to manage my cases.” 

Binder will launch to market this month and both Rathbone and Horsfall are directors of the company.

 

A clear, transparent service

Rathbone said: “When Simon told me about Binder, I could immediately understand his frustrations and see its potential. 

“It has been great to apply my technical experience and industry knowledge to create a solution that is simple and easy to use and has a real impact on users’ productivity.” 

He added: “Binder works on any device; it’s tablet, desktop, laptop and mobile friendly so that it can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. The self-service nature of Binder makes it very clear and transparent, like the Netflix model; you can sign up, with one simple flat fee.

“Whilst my industry experience of knowing what ‘secure’ looks like has given Simon the confidence that his client data will be stored securely.” 

Binder will have a document management feature which will allow advisers to request documentation when needed and upload them securely. It also has a live chat function to offer one source of communication. 

Horsfall added: “Half the battle was collating all the information before you could even start to advise. Clients send documents in various formats and methods – WhatsApp, text, post even fax. Manually printing and collating the information in one place was very time-consuming.”  

“One of my favourite features about Binder is that my clients can upload everything directly via the portal, and the system will tell me when everything is in and ready for me to start working on the case, saving time for both my clients and me.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/