You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money and Hodge to increase rates – round-up

by:
  • 26/06/2023
  • 0
Virgin Money and Hodge to increase rates – round-up
Virgin Money is increasing select exclusive, core and product transfer rates by as much as 0.15 per cent from 8pm today.

In its exclusive and core range, two-year fixed rates will be upped by 0.15 per cent and start from 5.81 per cent.

Three-year fixed rates will rise by around 0.1 per cent and begin from 5.66 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates will go up by around 0.05 per cent and are priced from 5.15 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, two-year fixed rates will increase by around 0.15 per cent and start from 5.37 per cent, whilst five-year fixed rates will rise by around 0.05 per cent and begin from 5.06 per cent.

In its product transfer range, two-year fixed rates will rise by around 0.15 per cent and start from 5.62 per cent.

Three-year fixed rates will increase by 0.1 per cent and start from 5.52 per cent and five-year fixed rates will go up by around 0.05 per cent and start from 5.01 per cent.

 

Hodge

Hodge will be increasing rates across its ranges from 30 June, with brokers given until 5pm on 27 June to submit decisions in principle.

Brokers have until 5pm on 29 June to submit full mortgage applications.

The lender is increasing 50 plus mortgages, retirement interest-only, holiday let and professional mortgages.

On the 50 plus mortgage side, two-year fixed and five-year fixed rates between 60 and 85 per cent LTV will increase.

Both two and five-year fixed RIO rates from 60 to 75 per cent LTV will rise, and holiday let deals from 60 to 75 per cent LTV will go up.

On the professional mortgage side, two and five-year fixed rates between 80 and 90 per cent LTV will increase.

A spokesperson for Hodge said: “Due to the Bank of England increasing the base interest rate last week, Hodge has had to increase the rates on its RIO, 50 plus, holiday let and professional mortgage products. We are not passing on the full 0.5 per cent base rate increase announced by the Bank of England on Thursday, we will be increasing rates by 0.4 per cent in most instances.

“The rate increases will come into effect from 30 June.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.