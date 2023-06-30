You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays hires Sian McIntyre as head of intermediaries and transformation

by: Noora Ismail
  • 30/06/2023
Barclays hires Sian McIntyre as head of intermediaries and transformation
Barclays has appointed Sian McIntyre as head of intermediaries and transformation, taking over from Martin Clift.

She will take on the role from July, and use her experience in transformation, strategy and improving customer outcomes.

McIntyre takes over from Clift who has been in the role since the beginning of this year tasked with improving end-to-end customer experience.

As a result of Clift’s work, Barclays will rebuild its mortgage application systems. The bank has also introduced a UK based support team and has simplified underwriter referrals for new and complex cases requiring specialist considerations.

McIntyre has worked at the firm since 2015, initially joining as managing director for personal and corporate banking legal be before working her way up to head of acquisitions and engagement.

Prior to that she was at Lloyds Baking Group for over six years and held several senior roles including head of lead for channel and intermediaries and payments retail and wealth.

McIntyre said: “In these challenging times, I recognise the work that you do day in and day out serving clients. Brokers are the backbone of the mortgage market and you will continue to have mine and Barclays’ full support

“I am confident the exciting change plan we have over the next few months will significantly improve your experience working with us and I am so excited to be a part of the journey.

“I look forward to meeting as many of you as I can over the coming months to get your view on the state of play both in the market and how we are progressing at Barclays.”

Noora Ismail

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.