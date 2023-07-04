You are here: Home - News -

News

Big jump in sign-ups to anti-fraud alert service

by:
  • 04/07/2023
  • 0
Big jump in sign-ups to anti-fraud alert service
The number of households registered to the Land Registry’s property alert service has jumped substantially over the last couple of years, new research has found.

Data from the Land Registry was obtained by Thirdfort via a Freedom of Information request.

It revealed that in 2022 a total of 178,086 households registered for the service, which notifies recipients whenever searches are carried out against specific addresses. The service has been pinpointed as a key defence against fraudulent property transactions. 

This total represented a jump of almost a third from the 135,624 who registered for the property alert service in 2021. So far in 2023 34,821 households have signed up.

Thirdfort suggested that the spike in registrations was down to increasing concerns around the risk of falling foul of property fraud, following a series of high profile incidents.

In total, more than 618,000 households have now signed up for the free service since it was launched in 2014. That nonetheless represents a tiny percentage of the overall number of property owners in the UK.

Olly Thornton-Berry, co-founder and managing director of Thirdfort, noted that fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which increases the risk of being caught out by criminals behind property fraud schemes.

He continued: “There’s been an explosion in fake ID documents, and we’ve seen some high profile examples of fraudsters acquiring ownership of properties using forged documents to impersonate registered owners. Empty properties, tenanted properties and those without a mortgage are particularly at risk.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.