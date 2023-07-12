MT Finance launches buy-to-let deals on Knowledge Bank’s KB PRO platform

MT Finance has released a range of buy-to-let mortgages on Knowledge Bank’s platform which allows lenders to amend and update criteria.

The specialist lender recently launched into the buy-to-let market on a limited basis and its products are now available on the KB PRO system.

KB PRO was developed as a solution to the fact that some lenders do not have an internal system to store their criteria, which can mean the information available on a lender’s website and its intranet do not match.

Knowledge Bank also hopes the platform will encourage standardised wording.

Marylen Edwards (pictured), head of lending – buy-to-let at MT Finance, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be launching into the buy-to-let sector. We wanted to ensure complete clarity around our new lending policy and partnering with Knowledge Bank is simply the best way to do this.

“By signing up to the cutting-edge KB PRO lender system we are also in in control of our own criteria data and can use a range of tools to communicate this effectively to brokers. We pride ourselves on being able to give brokers a yes or no without prolonging the process unnecessarily.”

Nicola Firth, CEO at Knowledge Bank, added: “We are thrilled to have this exciting new buy-to-let range from MT Finance on the Knowledge Bank system. MT Finance has a terrific reputation and an exceptional service proposition, and this is supported by their unwavering commitment to use the best tools, technology and people to support their intermediary clients.

“We are very excited to be supporting them and delivering innovative products to brokers and their clients in a brand-new sector of the market for them. One key aspect of delivering an exception service to brokers is clarity and uniformity, and by using KB PRO the MT Finance head office staff, BDMs, underwriters, and internal sales teams are all able to use a consistent source of data and wording to ensure the information presented to intermediaries is clear and accurate.”