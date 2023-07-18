Bank of Ireland ups select rates and introduces resi rates

The changes come into force from 9am tomorrow.

To secure a product being withdrawn new applications must be completed and submitted, and accepted agreements in principle must be converted to a full application by 9am tomorrow.

On the residential side, new rates start from 5.62 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 5.62 per cent for a standard mortgage at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and its first start mortgage product is priced from 6.04 per cent for a five-year fixed rate 90 per cent LTV.

Bank of Ireland is withdrawing six buy-to-let standard fixed rates at 75 per cent LTV along with five buy-to-let fixed rates with top slicing.

The lender is reintroducing a duo of two-year buy-to-let fixed rates at 75 per cent LTV starting at 6.35 per cent and four five-year fixed rates starting at 5.7 per cent.

On the bespoke buy-to-let side, the lender is removing four deals at 60 per cent LTV along with four products at 75 per cent LTV.

The lender is reintroducing repriced deals with products at 60 per cent LTV starting at 6.27 per cent and 6.38 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.