The Right Mortgage updates Consumer Duty hub

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has revamped its Consumer Duty hub for member firms, added more resources and support ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The hub contains sales aids and pre-approved marketing templates that can be downloaded and personalised to each firm’s brand colours, logos and contact details.

Documentation added includes a welcome pack for clients with new terms of business, protection and insurances coverage information pack, insurance declaration form, anniversary statement sales aids template, various promotional videos, annual review email templates, range of new social media posts and one-page product guides.

The hub is divided into four aspects which cover products and services, price and value, consumer understanding and consumer support.

There is also a frequently asked questions and answers on Consumer Duty, adviser toolkit to show how the customer is at the heart of the business and Consumer Duty poster for consumers.

Ben Allen, compliance director at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, said: “We are now just a week away from the Consumer Duty implementation deadline for the end of July, and it’s vitally important advisory firms continue to keep working towards this, evidencing the work they are carrying out, the changes they are making, and how this works with the new rules and, importantly, how this delivers positive consumer outcomes.

“At The Right Mortgage, we continue to add support and resource to our Consumer Hub, which has been revamped, and which now contains a wealth of information and tangible templated documentation that firms can use across many aspects of their service and product provision.”

He continued that it was asking all members to “take Consumer Duty seriously, and to integrate these new requirements into their existing process, and they are able to evidence the changes they are making, and how it helps them comply with the new rules”.

Allen noted that Consumer Duty was a journey and they would be “continued focus” on the what the “regulator wants us all to achieve, namely putting customers at the heart of our business and working to achieve good customer outcomes”.

“We’ll therefore continue to support and collaborate with member firms, providing them with more resources, sales aids, and templates to ensure they are fully up to speed and evidencing how they are meeting these outcomes, and how they are ensuring their clients are seeing the positives of this new approach.

“We recognise this is a key benefit of being one of our member firms and have a strong commitment to delivering quality in this area for all,” he noted.