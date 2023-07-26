TSB introduces three-year fixed rates; Coventry BS to cut rates – round-up

TSB has taken the step of launching three-year fixed purchase and remortgage products.

For three-year fixed rates for movers and first-time buyers, pricing starts from 5.94 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and goes up to 6.29 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

The pricing for remortgages also starts from 5.94 per cent and goes up to 6.09 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

Coventry Building Society

In a note to brokers, Coventry Building Society said that it will be closing products at 8pm on tomorrow and would be launching products at 8am on Friday.

The mutual said that it would reduce all two and five-year fixed new business rates, which includes new business, porting and product transfers.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender said it would cut all two and five-year fixed buy-to-let rates and portfolio landlord buy-to-let rates.

It will also increase flex fixed existing customer product transfer only rates for buy-to-let and residential ranges.