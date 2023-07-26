You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB introduces three-year fixed rates; Coventry BS to cut rates – round-up

by:
  • 26/07/2023
  • 0
TSB introduces three-year fixed rates; Coventry BS to cut rates – round-up
TSB has taken the step of launching three-year fixed purchase and remortgage products.

For three-year fixed rates for movers and first-time buyers, pricing starts from 5.94 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and goes up to 6.29 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

The pricing for remortgages also starts from 5.94 per cent and goes up to 6.09 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.

 

Coventry Building Society

In a note to brokers, Coventry Building Society said that it will be closing products at 8pm on tomorrow and would be launching products at 8am on Friday.

The mutual said that it would reduce all two and five-year fixed new business rates, which includes new business, porting and product transfers.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender said it would cut all two and five-year fixed buy-to-let rates and portfolio landlord buy-to-let rates.

It will also increase flex fixed existing customer product transfer only rates for buy-to-let and residential ranges.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.