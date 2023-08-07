The Mortgage Works cuts select rates by up to 0.95 per cent

The Mortgage Works (TMW) reduced selected rates across its buy-to-let range by up to 0.95 per cent on Saturday.

Reductions have been applied to selected one, two, five and 10-year fixed rates by up to 0.95 per cent.

The lender’s one-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a two per cent fee has fallen by 0.65 per cent to 4.99 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV with a three per cent fee has contracted by 0.8 per cent to 4.99 per cent, and at 75 per cent LTV the rate has decreased by 0.95 per cent to 6.59 per cent.

TMW’s five-year fixed rate at 55 per cent LTV with three per cent fee has gone down by 0.55 per cent to 5.14 per cent.

The lender’s 10-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.5 per cent to 5.39 per cent.

TMW said the reductions could mean landlords are able to borrow up to 10 per cent more as stress rates were tied to buy-to-let rates.

Daniel Clinton, head of specialist lending at TMW, said: “Following the rate reductions for our existing customers last week, we’re continuing to demonstrate our commitment to landlords with significant rate reductions for new lending.

“As well as offering competitive rates that help landlords manage their cashflow, these reductions will help ease affordability pressures with some landlords being able to increase borrowing by 10 per cent.”