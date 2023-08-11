Virgin Money adds remortgage exclusive deals

Virgin Money has brought out remortgage exclusive seven-day specials for both residential and buy-to-let sectors and reduced select rates.

The remortgage exclusives are available for seven days until 8pm on 17 August.

Remortgage exclusives with £1,495 fee and £750 cashback are available at 65 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV at 5.99 per cent and Virgin’s deal at 80 per cent LTV product is priced at 6.1 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV is 5.44 per cent and at 80 per cent LTV the deal is priced at 5.6 per cent.

Virgin Money has added four buy-to-let remortgage exclusives with free valuation and free legals.

These include a two-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV with £2,195 fee at 5.88 per cent, and a five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier at 5.52 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 50 per cent LTV is priced at 5.32 per cent and at 60 per cent LTV it has a rate of 5.37 per cent. These products also come with a £2,195 fee.

The lender has cut its two-year fixed rate at 50 per cent LTV by 0.14 per cent to 5.76 per cent and at 60 per cent LTV will fall by 0.1 per cent to 5.85 per cent.

The firm has reduced all purchase exclusives with free valuation by up to 0.16 per cent, starting from 5.23 per cent.

On the product transfer side, selected fixed rates between 65 and 85 per cent will be cut by up to 0.11 per cent, beginning from 5.52 per cent.

The lender has also withdrawn all five-year fixed purchase exclusive rates with £1,495 fee.