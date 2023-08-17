You are here: Home - News -

News

Third of adults would struggle to cover an unexpected £100 expense

by: Peter Taberner
  • 17/08/2023
  • 0
Almost one in three adults have said that they would find it difficult to cover an unexpected £100 expense, as persistently high inflation has continued to stretch household finances.

A survey commissioned by independent credit broker TotallyMoney also found that 11 million people are struggling to keep up with bills and credit agreements.

This is an increase of 3.1 million in just six months, and it was discovered that during the same period, 5.6 million missed payments three or more times.

Inflation may have fallen this month, but the Treasury expects that inflation could jump back up again in August, maintaining the financial pressure on many families.

Financial confidence falling

The research also found that nearly one in five adults are not confident is making financial decisions.

It’s an issue that was more prevalent in the 18-24 age group and the unemployed, where 31 per cent in those categories said that they felt uncomfortable making choices over their financial affairs.

It was also discovered that more women felt unconfident compared to men in making financial judgements.

Many are also wary of seeking any debt advice, as 17 per cent of those asked wrongly believed that asking for help would damage their credit scores.

Credit demand growing

The demand for access to credit is growing in the current climate of high inflation and a growing gap between earnings and expenses.

Yet the survey revealed that two in five adults are uncertain of who credit companies decide who to lend to, while a third of respondents do not understand a credit report at all.

As current regulations require lenders to provide only 51 per cent of successful applicants with an advertised credit card offer, just over 40 per cent of those asked in the survey do not feel that lenders make this clear enough before an application is made.

Recent research from the Financial Conduct Authority found that just 42 per cent of adults have any confidence in the financial services industry as a whole.

 

Inflation pressure

Alastair Douglas, the CEO of TotallyMoney said: “Inflation is piling pressure on people’s finances, and millions are struggling to manage their money with confidence. They’re missing payments, and with little support available elsewhere, many more are turning to credit to help cover the increased cost of living.

“However, customers don’t know what the information in their credit report means, how banks choose who to lend to, or why they might receive a different offer to the one they applied for.

“Missed payments, rejected applications and credit confusion can have a long term impact on people’s financial wellbeing, forcing them to turn to high cost and unregulated borrowing.

“The industry needs to be proactive in its approach. It’s kept people in the dark for too long, when they should know what their data means, and how it’s used. They should know how best to apply for products without impacting their credit file, or why a lender has rejected them. We need to build trust, improve transparency, and provide people with the information they need to create financial momentum.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.