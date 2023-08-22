Half of UK households kept heating off during cold winter months

Nearly half of UK households refused to turn the heating on when it was cold during winter, a consumer champion reports.

A survey from Which? highlighted the lengths up to 13 million households were willing to go to save money on their bills, as 85 per cent of the 4,000 respondents said they were trying to cut back on their energy usage.

The results also showed how people on all incomes were deciding to keep the heating off. However, those earning less were more inclined to take that action.

Half of households on less than £20,000 kept the heating off when it was cold, but only a third of households with annual incomes of more than £80,000 did.

Detrimental health effects

The effects of sitting in a room with freezing temperatures can be extremely damaging. There is a higher risk heart and breathing issues, and 37 per cent of those asked were worried that their ability to recover from illness is worse now than before the cost-of-living crisis began.

As well as keeping the radiators off, over half reported wearing extra layers at home, four in 10 said they are reducing their oven usage, and a third are cutting the number of baths or length of showers they take.

Reflecting on the results, Emily Seymour, Which? energy editor, said: “It’s hugely concerning that an estimated 13 million households have not switched the heating on when it’s cold due to fears of high energy bills.

“Our research shows that certain groups – such as lower-income households and families with children – are more likely to be left in the cold this winter.”

Price cap set for small decrease

She continued: “The government and energy firms need to act now to help those most in need make ends meet over the winter. The government must introduce a properly targeted social tariff as soon as possible, and energy firms must ensure that their customer services are equipped to properly support customers over the winter.”

The alarming snapshot of the public’s battle to avoid high energy bills comes before the price cap announcement by Ofgem regarding October to December 2023.

Ahead of Friday’s decision, analyst Cornwall Insights predict that the price cap, currently set at £2,074, will have a small, yet welcome drop to £1,823.