Santander adds sub-five per cent deals and cuts new business and PT rates

Santander has brought out a sub-five per cent residential fixed rates and lowered residential and buy-to-let fixed rates in its new business and product transfer ranges.

The changes will come into force from tomorrow.

On the new business side, the lender has added a five-year fixed purchase rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 4.95 per cent with a £999 fee.

The firm has also released a two-year fixed purchase rate at 60 per cent LTV at 5.43 per cent with £999 fee.

Santander has cut all standard residential fixed rates by between 0.03 per cent and 0.33 per cent and all new build exclusive fixed rates have fallen by 0.03 per cent and 0.23 per cent.

All residential large loan exclusive fixed rates are decreasing by between 0.47 per cent and 0.5 per cent and all buy-to-let fixed rates have gone down by around 0.26 per cent and 0.35 per cent.

Within its product transfer range, all residential fixed rates are decreasing between 0.1 per cent and 0.36 per cent and all buy-to-let fixed rates are falling by between 0.05 per cent and 0.45 per cent.