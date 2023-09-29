You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/09/2023

  • 29/09/2023
This week, readers' interest was piqued by research from KPMG that the economy would slow and house prices could fall. However, among our other top 10 stories, there was more positive news.

Skipton Building Society’s call for more lenders to enter the 100 per cent loan to value space, and an update on its innovative track record mortgage as part of Mortgage Solutions Lunchtime Learning Session was of interest.

Mortgage rates continuing to fall following the Bank of England’s decision to keep the base rate at 5.25 per cent and inflation starting to come down also proved popular, along with MAB’s results for the year so far.

 

UK economy to slow and house prices to fall by up to 10 per cent in H2 – KPMG

 

Mortgage rates continue fall post-base rate decision

 

Barclays slashes rates; MPowered Mortgages reduces pricing – round-up

 

Lenders should enter 100 per cent LTV space ‘sooner rather than later’, Skipton BS product head says

 

Sunak considers scrapping inheritance tax – reports

 

HSBC lowers residential and BTL rates

 

What next for networks and ARs post-Tenet? – JLM

 

Tough times today point to a brighter future in the mortgage market – Morrall

 

Accord Mortgages cuts BTL product transfer rates

 

MAB mortgage completions stable at £12bn; growth in market share and adviser revenue

 

