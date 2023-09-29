Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/09/2023

This week, readers' interest was piqued by research from KPMG that the economy would slow and house prices could fall. However, among our other top 10 stories, there was more positive news.

Skipton Building Society’s call for more lenders to enter the 100 per cent loan to value space, and an update on its innovative track record mortgage as part of Mortgage Solutions Lunchtime Learning Session was of interest.

Mortgage rates continuing to fall following the Bank of England’s decision to keep the base rate at 5.25 per cent and inflation starting to come down also proved popular, along with MAB’s results for the year so far.