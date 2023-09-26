HSBC lowers residential and BTL rates

HSBC will reduce select residential and buy-to-let products from tomorrow covering existing customers, first-time buyers, purchase and remortgage deals.

To secure an existing product brokers should submit applications by midnight tonight, 25 September.

Existing residential

In its existing residential customer switching and borrowing more range, two-year fixed fee-saver deals at 70 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) will decrease, along with two-year fixed rate standard deals at 85 per cent LTV.

Five-year fixed rate fee-saver, standard and premier exclusive products up to 90 per cent LTV will also fall.

FTB and home mover

Within its residential first-time buyer and home mover products two and three-year fixed rate fee-free products up to 90 per cent LTV are going down as well as two, three and five-year fixed standard deals up to the same LTV.

Five-year fixed rate fee-saver up to 95 per cent LTV and five-year fixed rate premier exclusive products up to 90 per cent LTV will also be reduced.

Remortgage

On the residential remortgage side, the two-year fixed fee-saver up to 80 per cent LTV is falling, and two and five-year fixed rate standard products up to 75 per cent LTV are going down.

Three and 10-year fixed rates fee-saver at 60 per cent LTV, and 10-year fixed rate standard deals at the same LTV tier, are decreasing.

Three-year fixed rate standard products up to 90 per cent LTV, five-year fixed rate fee-saver products up to 85 per cent LTV and five-year premier exclusive deals up to 75 per cent LTV rates are being cut.

Residential remortgage cashback products are being cut, including two-year fixed fee-free products up to 80 per cent LTV, two and five-year fixed rate standard products up to 75 per cent LTV and five-year fixed rate fee-saver products up to 85 per cent LTV.

Within its international residential range, the two and five-year fixed rate fee-saver, along with the two, three and five-year fixed rate standard deals and five-year premier exclusive products up to 75 per cent LTV will be cut.

Three and 10-year fixed fee-saver and 10-year fixed standard deals at 60 per cent LTV are being cut.

Buy to let

In its existing buy-to-let customer switching and borrowing more range, five-year fixed standard deals up to 65 per cent LTV are being reduced.

Within its buy-to-let purchase range, two and five-year fixed fee-saver up to 75 per cent LTV and five-year fixed rate standard up to 65 per cent LTV are going down.

On the buy-to-let remortgage side, five-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 65 per cent LTV are falling.