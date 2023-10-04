You are here: Home - News -

News

Government’s ‘reckless’ decision on energy efficiency stalls grant take-up

by:
  • 04/10/2023
  • 0
Government’s ‘reckless’ decision on energy efficiency stalls grant take-up
The government’s reversal on plans to increase minimum energy standards is discouraging take-up of government grants to improve energy efficiency, research has found.

According to Generation Rent, almost half of renters, 48 per cent, are put off from applying for grants to improve energy efficiency due to fear of rent rises and evictions, as well as landlord declining works.

This increases to 53 per cent of renters getting housing benefits or using Universal Credit.

Generation Rent found that 29 per cent thought their landlords would say no as the reason for not applying for a grant, 28 per cent thought that the landlord would increase the rent and 17 per cent said they feared the landlord would sell the property.

Around 38 per cent were not aware of the grants available and 22 per cent were unaware of improvements their home needed.

Other factors included 17 per cent noting that they did not plan to live in the home long-term and 20 per cent convinced they were not eligible for grants.

The change in the government plans, the trade body said, means that landlords have no obligation to agree insulation works even if they are funded by government grants.

Generation Rent warned that the lack of “stick” would undermine grants that the government offered as a “carrot”.

Nearly a quarter of private renters are in fuel poverty, which is higher than social housing and owner occupation.

Research from E3G estimated that the upgrade to minimum energy efficiency standards would have saved private renters an average of £570 per household per year, with total savings of £1.75bn.

Dan Wilson Craw, deputy chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “Tenants in draughty homes currently pay hundreds of pounds more per year than they would if their home was insulated properly.

“The government has made funding available to lift households out of fuel poverty but it won’t reach enough people if landlords don’t have a clear responsibility to allow improvements.”

He continued: “There is more the government could have done to assure tenants that they would benefit from green grants. In recognition of the tight timeline, the government could have delayed the new standards’ start date by a couple of years, but by scrapping new regulations entirely the government has made the situation worse.

“This cruel, disproportionate and reckless decision means renters will be living in cold homes that make them poorer and sicker for many more years to come.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.