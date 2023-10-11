Equity Release Council launches adviser summit

The Equity Release Council (ERC) has announced the launch of a new conference event for advisers in November.

The inaugural Adviser Summit will take place on 15 November at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.

Mark Burns, head of cross market intervention, consumer finance at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will host a session discussing the regulator’s work looking into the later life mortgage sector.

Simon Pugh, ombudsman manager at the Financial Ombudsman Service, will deliver a talk on how to improve customer outcomes and author Carl Honoré, will speak about his book Bolder: How To Age Better And Feel Better About Ageing.

All of the sessions will be accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and the event will be worth five and a half hours of continuous professional development (CPD). The event is expected be a regular occurrence and will be held in different locations across the UK in future years.

The ERC’s Equity Release Summit will continue to be held in Westminster, London.

The headline sponsor of the Adviser Summit is Aviva.

Equity Release Council: ‘An unrivalled opportunity for advisers’

Jim Boyd (pictured), CEO of the Equity Release Council, said: “The Adviser Summit is designed to connect equity release advisers and other financial services professionals, with all corners of the market. It is aimed at fostering networking opportunities and providing valuable learning experiences through thought-provoking plenaries and engaging breakout sessions.

“It presents an unrivalled opportunity for frontline advisers of all disciplines to gain valuable insights, sharpen skills and broaden their perspectives of equity release. Equity release can be transformative and should always be part of the conversation when it comes to later life financial planning.

“It should never be the default option, but at the same time, we want to make sure that equity release is never overlooked or discounted without proper consideration.”

Matt McGill, MD equity release at Aviva, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to be lead sponsor at this inaugural event.It’s an important addition to the summit which was held earlier in the year, and reflects the growing role that equity release plays in wider retirement financial planning. I greatly look forward to meeting our adviser colleagues and participating in the many and varied events taking place.”

Registration is here www.equityreleasesummit.com/adviser-summit and is free for all consumer-facing financial services professionals, but spaces are limited.

Delegates will be required to pay a £25 deposit upon registration which will be refunded after they attend the event.