TMW slashes switcher rates and adds sub-five per cent deals

by:
  • 12/10/2023
TMW slashes switcher rates and adds sub-five per cent deals
The Mortgage Works (TMW) will lower rates in buy-to-let switcher range from tomorrow by up to 0.25 per cent.

Examples include its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a three per cent fee falling by 0.1 per cent to 4.94 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV with £1,495 fee will go down by 0.25 per cent to 5.84 per cent.

TMW’s five-year fixed rate at 55 per cent LTV with a three per cent will decrease by 0.2 per cent to 4.99 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 55 per cent LTV with £1,495 fee will be lowered by 0.1 per cent to 5.34 per cent.

Dan Clinton, head of specialist lending at TMW, said: “These rate reductions continue to showcase our commitment to landlords and will improve our competitive position.

“We know these reductions will be welcomed by buy-to-let investors as we work to support landlords looking to manage their cashflow through fixed rates.”

