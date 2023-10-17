Atom Bank’s Wilson joins open property data exec committee

Helen Wilson, chief operating officer of Atom Bank, has joined the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) as its final executive committee member.

The group was established to create open property data standards across the sector. Each of its members will demonstrate and promote collaboration and innovation in the sector.

Wilson has worked for Atom Bank for nine years after joining the team to set up the UK’s first digital bank. At Atom Bank, Wilson has responsibility over the bank’s customer operations including mortgage lending.

Maria Harris, chair of OPDA, said: “I’m ecstatic to be able to share the news that Atom Bank and Helen have joined as founding members. Having mortgage providers who are committed to improving the customer experience was always going to be an essential step for industry adoption so having the UK’s most acclaimed and illustrious digital lender from the outset is testament to the momentum we’re creating.

“It’s no secret in the mortgage industry that digital mortgages and Atom Bank were the highlight of my career and the inspiration to replicate that innovative approach to digital banking and focus on data across the home buying process. Atom Bank’s vision and values align perfectly with our mission to promote open data principles and elevate the industry and customer experience through collaboration and technological advancement.”

Wilson (pictured) said: “I am delighted to represent Atom and join OPDA as an exec member. Atom is at the forefront of disrupting the banking sector to make the experience of banking faster, easier and better value for customers. The OPDA share our vision to transform the experience for people who are buying a home within the UK, which is a process ripe for disruption and digitisation.”