You are here: Home - News -

News

Section 21 will only be scrapped after court reform, govt says

by:
  • 23/10/2023
  • 0
Section 21 will only be scrapped after court reform, govt says
The government will not get rid of Section 21 evictions until the court process has been improved, it has said.

Section 21 or ‘no fault’ evictions were to be scrapped as part of the government’s Renters Reform Bill which is undergoing its second reading today. 

In a response to a report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee on Reforming the Private Rented Sector, the government said it “will not commence the abolition of section 21 until stronger possession grounds and a new court process is in place”. 

It aims to speed up the courts process so landlords can regain possession of their property if a tenant refuses to move out. 

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) said landlords would leave the rental market if section 21 was scrapped without a reform of the court process. 

According to the association, where there is good reason for eviction such as anti-social behaviour or arrears, it takes more than six months on average for courts to process possession claims. 

The government said it would “continue [its] work with the judiciary to explore the prioritisation of certain cases, including anti-social behaviour”. 

It will also introduce new grounds for possession in the student rental market after it “reflected carefully” on the impact the removal of section 21 and fixed term tenancies would have. 

 

Reform needs to work for landlords and tenants

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Reform of the rental market will only work if it has the confidence of responsible landlords every bit as much as tenants. This is especially important given the rental housing supply crisis renters now face.

“Following extensive campaigning by the NRLA, we welcome the approach taken by ministers to ensure court improvements are made before section 21 ends. The government is also right to protect the student housing market. However, more is needed to ensure student landlords are treated the same as providers of purpose-built student accommodation.  

“We will continue to engage positively with all parties as the Bill progresses through Parliament.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/