You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW cuts BTL rates down to 4.49 per cent

by:
  • 27/10/2023
  • 0
TMW cuts BTL rates down to 4.49 per cent
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has reduced rates across its buy-to-let products for new and existing borrowers by up to 0.5 per cent.

Pricing will be lowered from Saturday 28 October and start from 4.49 per cent.

This includes a two-year fixed rate product for purchase and remortgage at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 4.49 per cent. This has been lowered by 0.25 per cent and has a three per cent fee.

Also at 65 per cent LTV, there is a three-year fixed rate switcher product which has been cut by 0.4 per cent to 4.84 per cent. This has a three per cent fee.

A five-year fixed rate at 55 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.15 per cent to 4.99 per cent. This is available for purchase and remortgage and has a £1,495 fee.

Daniel Clinton, head of specialist lending at TMW, said: “We remain as committed as ever to supporting brokers and landlords in the current market, which is why we’re pleased to announce more rate cuts across our range.

“Our products are some of the most competitive in the sector and, with rates now starting from 4.49 per cent, these new deals will provide better cashflow opportunities for landlords. Moreover, with affordability linked to pay rates, these reduced rates will serve to improve affordability and help widen market access for buy-to-let investors.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.