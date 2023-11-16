SortRefer launches flexible remortgage product

Conveyancing firm SortRefer has introduced a flexible remortgage product following feedback from its broker partners.

The service aims to give clients transparency around the cost of legal work and be tailored to their circumstances.

It has a base price of £349 which covers the necessary work needed for a remortgage and includes the ability to add additional services for an extra cost.

The product is being piloted with two suppliers and the cases received will be followed up for feedback so SortRefer can review the offering.

Brokers can earn from £40 to £100 in referral fees and receive real-time updates. The flexible remortgage product is available across England and Wales.

Kevin Tunnicliffe (pictured), CEO of Sort Group, said: “We are delighted to be piloting SortRefer’s new Flexible Remortgage £349 – an innovative solution designed to cater for the diverse needs of brokers and their clients.

“We understand that managing client expectations on fees is important, so we’ve created a product that gives a package price as a base, with the flexibility to add in additional work to give clients a summary cost for the conveyancing work.”

“This new product, which is based on feedback from our brokers, exemplifies our commitment to delivering excellence in the remortgage landscape. We are currently piloting one package, priced at £349, but based on how well it is received, we will look into providing other package prices in the future,” he added.