News

Twenty7tec updates Communicate platform

  • 21/11/2023
Advice tech business Twenty7tec has launched the latest iteration of its Communicate digital marketing platform, with updates including an integration with TikTok.

The platform has helped advice businesses drive inbound leads and manage outbound communications for existing customers and prospects.

The updated platform allows advisers to post seamlessly to multiple TikTok channels to generate leads and has made a multi-step campaign builder available.

The campaign builder allows the advisers to develop effective retention marketing campaigns using email, telephone, SMS and social media posting.

The platform also has a content library which will give the financial services firms access to Twenty7tec’s content. Companies can customise and brand the content so they can share their audience.

The library has a search feature so companies can find pre-approved relevant information to share with their audience quickly and easily. It also has an AI function, that uses Twenty7tec’s language model and ChatGPT, to allow user to generate relevant content.

 

Consumer behaviour changing rapdily

James Tucker (pictured), CEO of Twenty7tec, says: “Consumer behaviour is rapidly changing, to stay relevant and be successful, financial services must reach their target audience in a number of different ways.

“With so many different ways to speak to potential clients, financial advisers must remain savvy with their time, so that they still have plenty of availability to build these relationships further.”

He added: “It’s a very exciting time for us as we’re the first financial services marketing platform to offer everything under one roof: email, telephone, SMS, WhatsApp and TikTok – meaning advisers can post to multiple platforms seamlessly and easily to generate leads and stay relevant.

“Everyone should have access to the best financial advice and we’re proud to be leading the way in giving advisers the tools to do this.”

