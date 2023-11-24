Natwest Group takes axe to 29 more bank branches

Natwest Group, which includes RBS and Ulster Bank, has confirmed 29 branches are set to disappear from the high street next year.

The latest closure announcement means in 2023, Natwest Group has confirmed a total of 130 branches are set to be closed, with the majority of locations already being shuttered.

It comes as the banking group has seen an average 60 per cent reduction in counter transactions in the four years to January 2023. At the same time, mobile app use has increased 49 per cent.

In total, 115 Natwest branches have been added to the 2023 LINK ATM list of branch closures. For RBS, one location is set to close, taking its 2023 total to five. And for Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, 10 locations are set to go.

Natwest runs a dedicated support line for customers over the age of 60 which is open every day from 8am to 8pm, and typically has shorted waiting times. It also has customer care experts who can guide users through the registration process for online and mobile services.

A Natwest spokesperson, said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”