You are here: Home - News -

News

AI ‘different from robo advice’ and no replacement for brokers, Koodoo CEO says

by:
  • 29/11/2023
  • 0
AI ‘different from robo advice’ and no replacement for brokers, Koodoo CEO says
The hype of artificial intelligence (AI) is different to that of robo advice, and it offers “new opportunities and new capabilities”, a senior technology executive has said.

Speaking on a webinar for Kensington Mortgages, Andrei Lebed (pictured), CEO and co-founder of Koodoo, said: “We spent so much time and so much money into recreating what advisors could do using robotics, and I don’t think the outcome has quite lived up to the hype.”

He continued that fast forwarding to now, generative AI was “genuinely different to what we’ve tried before and robo advice, and it offers new opportunities and new capabilities”.

“I would challenge everybody here to try and drop any preconceptions they might have had about AI and approach it with a blank slate mentality,” Lebed added.

He noted that AI could help generate content, such as emails six months before mortgage rates expire.

Lebed outlined an example using ChatGPT to generate a draft of such emails, noting that you could give ChatGPT instructions to refine tone and add content.

He added that AI could “automate simple tasks”, “delight customers with slick automated experience” as well “transform” compliance departments.

One example Lebed outlined was generating a digital avatar that can use your likeness and voice to “delight clients”.

 

‘No plans’ to use AI to replace advisers

Koodoo recently created AI technology which passed the UK Certificate in Mortgage Advice Practice (CeMAP) exam, leading to some questions around whether AI will replace or support brokers.

Lebed said that it had “no plans to put AI technology in front of consumers in an advice capacity”.

“We have a brokerage ourselves, and we believe the value that AI brings is to help streamline and make more efficient the experience and operations of brokers and lenders alike, not to replace them,” he noted.

Lebed continued that the reason the firm had done so was because the quality of generative AI, which is AI that can produce content, was dependent on the large language model, deep learning algorithm that can perform a variety of natural language processing, that sits underneath it.

“We started to ask ourselves as we were developing some of our tools, would we hire somebody with no experience in mortgages, offer them no training and then ask them to help us with queries?

“Of course, the answer was no and for the same reason, we’ve had to make sure that our digital assistants, our LLMs, are able to meet the same level of quality and competence with respect of human system i.e. the CeMAP.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.