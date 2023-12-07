You are here: Home - News -

Eastgate joins Redwood Bank as chief commercial officer

by:
  • 07/12/2023
John Eastgate has been appointed chief commercial officer at Redwood Bank ahead of its proposed reverse takeover (RTO).

Eastgate, who joins Redwood Bank from the Nottingham, has over 30 years of experience in the banking sector. He was interim chief lending officer at the Nottingham. Before that, he was at Shawbrook Bank for nearly three years as managing director, property finance. 

Eastgate has also held roles at OSB, Saffron Building Society and Barclays. 

Earlier this year, Redwood Bank announced it was planning to raise capital in preparation for a reverse takeover and becoming publicly listed. 

Eastgate (pictured) said: “Redwood’s size was one of the factors that attracted me to the bank. I wanted a role where I could be an influence, not be lost in a huge business. Redwood has created a core of belief in its people, and it’s important you don’t lose that core – you grow with it, and I’m keen to support that.  

“The proposed RTO is a huge opportunity for Redwood and will provide a platform to grow in the years ahead. I’m excited by what I can bring to that.”  

Gary Wilkinson, co-founder and CEO of Redwood Bank, added: “John has joined us at a very important time and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. He is a strong leader and his experience will be invaluable as we enter the next exciting stage of the journey.”  

