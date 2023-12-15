You are here: Home - News -

Hinckley and Rugby BS’ mortgage proposition director to step down

  • 15/12/2023
Hinckley and Rugby Building Society’s director of mortgage proposition and distribution, Carolyn Thornley-Yates (pictured), will step down from her role.

Thornley-Yates started her career at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society in 1997 when she joined straight from university as a customer assistant in the branch and then worked her way up to director level.

She has held several senior roles, including head of intermediary sales, head of sales and marketing and then head of mortgage and distribution before becoming director earlier this year.

Thornley-Yates was also a director of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association for around a year from 2022.

Colin Fyfe, CEO of Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, said: “Carolyn has played a major part in the society’s remarkable success for more than 25 years. The last five years alone have seen significant change and modernisation, in the navigation of which Carolyn has played a crucial part.

“She will be sorely missed by all at the society, and by me personally, but I respect her decision and wish her every success with the rest of her career.”

Thornley-Yates added: “A quarter century is a long time, and the time is right to expand my horizons. I’ll always be grateful to the society for the opportunity and freedom to have gained so much experience in different areas of the business, and for supporting me through my BSA Master’s degree and appointment to the board of IMLA.

“The people here are like family and are the very essence of what mutuality is all about. Leaving them will truly be the hardest part.”

