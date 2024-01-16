You are here: Home - News -

News

Land Registry in faster mortgage process pilot

by:
  • 16/01/2024
  • 0
Land Registry in faster mortgage process pilot
Land Registry is conducting a pilot with a host of the nation’s biggest lenders, to speed up the mortgage process.

As part of the pilot, lenders are provided with direct access to their application data. This will show the status of all applications to register their mortgage security, and should stop the process where lenders and panel managers contact conveyancers routinely to chase up updates on various cases.

Lenders will also be provided with a weekly update to ensure their information is up to date.

 

The lenders involved in the pilot

The ten lenders taking part in the pilot are: Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group, Nationwide Building Society, Santander, Barclays, HSBC, Coventry Building Society, Yorkshire Building Society, Virgin Money and TSB Bank.

Meanwhile the two conveyancing panel managers participating are LMS and Decision First.

Mike Harlow, deputy chief executive and director of customer and strategy at HM Land Registry, said that the new direct service “completes the picture” of where the registration of a mortgage has got to.

Now [lenders] do not have to chase conveyancers unless something is genuinely at risk. This should save the industry millions of pounds a year and give time back to conveyancers.”

Rob Stevens, head of property risk at Nationwide Building Society, described the direct access as a “breakthrough moment”, which would help save both lenders and conveyancers time by reducing the level of back and forth between the two.

This was echoed by Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, who said: “This is a welcome initiative, which should improve the home buying and selling process for lenders, conveyancers and buyers. We look forward to working with HM Land Registry and the lenders involved in the pilot to help make this a success, with a view to rolling the system out more widely in due course.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

John Fitzsimons is a freelance journalist and has been writing about money since 2007. A former editor of Mortgage Solutions and loveMONEY, he has written for titles including the Mirror, the Sunday Times, the Sun and Moneyweek, covering everything from bank accounts and mortgages to football season tickets and rare coins.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

National Conference Centre

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.