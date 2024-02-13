Quantum Mortgages in Movin Legal tie-up

The deal means that intermediaries who use Quantum Mortgages will enjoy exclusive access to Movin Legal’s nationwide conveyancing services.

The specialist lender said it had introduced a streamlined process that will guide brokers from attaining a decision in principle (DIP) through to servicing.

Harsha Dahyea, head of sales at Quantum Mortgages, said that though technology is at the forefront of its processes when it comes to conveyancing, it’s vital to “continue to tick the right boxes”.

She added: “Our partnership with Movin Legal will ensure that all of our intermediaries will continue to receive the same level of expertise and experience that they have come to expect when dealing with Quantum.”

Emma Hall (pictured), key relationship director at Movin Legal, added that it’s crucial to select the right solicitor when working with specialist lenders, since expertise is needed to understand the needs of both the lender and client.

“This is not something you want to entrust to a non-specialist law firm in the area, which may end up incurring delays and additional unnecessary costs to the client,” she added.

The new partnership comes after Quantum Mortgages revealed that it had lent over £350m in new loans last year.