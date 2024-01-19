You are here: Home - News -

NRLA urges MPs to back Rental Reform Bill amendments

by:
  • 19/01/2024
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) is calling for the government to back “pragmatic” amendments to the Renters Reform Bill, including publishing a report on the operation of possession proceedings in the courts prior to Section 21 being abolished.

The NRLA has given its backing to number of amendments, which were tabled at the report stage of the bill.

The first includes tenants being unable to give notice to leave a property until they have been in it for at least four months when fixed term tenancies end.

Another amendment is to allow evidence such as texts or emails from neighbours to be taken into account by courts when deciding if a tenant has committed anti-social behaviour.

The bill should also address concerns that courts are not prepared for the impact of Section 21 notices being removed so the government should publish a review of the operation of possession proceeding in the courts before it is abolished.

The use of landlord selective licensing schemes by councils when the national property portal is established should be ended to “prevent a costly duplication of efforts”.

The proposed ground for possession should be extended to one and two-bedroom student properties to “protect the annul cycle of all types of student housing”.

 

NRLA: Striking a balance between renters and landlords

Ben Beadle (pictured), chief executive of the NRLA, said: “We accept that Section 21 is going and agree that tenants need to feel empowered to challenge the actions of rogue and criminal landlords. However, amidst a supply crisis in the rental market, it is vital that the Bill has the confidence of responsible landlords.

“These pragmatic changes would go a long way towards striking the balance between the needs of renters and the majority of landlords who do right by their tenants”.

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

