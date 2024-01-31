You are here: Home - News -

News

Pure Retirement becomes first later life-only lender to join IMLA

by:
  • 31/01/2024
  • 0
Leeds-based Pure Retirement has become the latest lender to join the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), bringing the trade body’s membership total to 66, comprising 54 full members and 12 associate members.

Pure Retirement is the first later-life only lender to join the association and has a portfolio of £5bn of loans under management, offering its range of flexible lifetime mortgages exclusively through intermediaries.

Scott Burman, head of distribution at Pure Retirement, will represent the lender at IMLA meetings.

As a full member of IMLA, Pure Retirement joins a cohort of lenders responsible for more than 90 per cent of the UK’s gross mortgage lending.

Kate Davies (pictured), executive director of IMLA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Pure Retirement to the IMLA fold. While a number of our existing members operate in the later lending market, Pure Retirement is the first member to focus exclusively on this sector, and we look forward to learning from their perspective and working together to improve the ways in which the financial services industry serves older customers.”

Burman added: “We’re really proud to be joining IMLA, especially as we’re the first dedicated later life lender to do so.”

He added: “Joining IMLA highlights the way the lifetime mortgage space is being increasingly viewed as an effective and mainstream financial planning tool, and we look forward to representing the sector within the association going forward.”

 

Intermediary mortgage market grip tightens

In December, the trade body predicted the share of mortgage activity being conducted via mortgage brokers will rise to 89 per cent this year, increasing to 90 per cent of the mortgage market by 2025.

However, a contracted market could result in the value of lending arranged by mortgage brokers falling by six per cent in 2024 with a four per cent rebound in mortgage volume the following year.

IMLA is the trade association that represents mortgage lenders who lend to UK consumers and businesses via the broker channel, and associate providers.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is contributing editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney and YourMortgage at AE3 Media. Previous roles include editorships of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a period freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian and Which? Money.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Wetherby Racecourse

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.