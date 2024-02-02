You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry BS cuts rates; Hanley Economic BS adds RIO deal – round-up

by:
  • 02/02/2024
  • 0
Coventry BS cuts rates; Hanley Economic BS adds RIO deal – round-up
Coventry Building Society (BS) has lowered selected residential fixed rates and all buy to let (BTL) fixed rates by up to 0.4 per cent.

Residential rates have fallen by around 0.15 per cent and BTL rates have decreased by around 0.4 per cent.

Highlights include its five-year fixed BTL remortgage rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), which stands at 4.26 per cent. It comes with a £1,999 fee, option of £350 cashback or the use of its remortgage transfer service.

The firm’s two-year fixed rate for first-time buyers at 90 per cent LTV with no fee has gone down to 5.14 per cent and comes with £500 cashback.

The lender lowered rates three times in January, including last week with cuts of up to 0.37 per cent on select deals.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Brokers are essential for future homeowners who are keen to step onto the property ladder, existing homeowners looking to secure their next deal, and landlords alike. Our latest reductions are designed to support brokers by providing more great-value options for their clients.”

 

Hanley Economic BS launches no-fee, no-ERC RIO deal

Hanley Economic BS has brought out a no-fee medium-term fixed rate retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage with no early repayment charges (ERC).

The deal has a headline rate of 5.55 per cent up to 65 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage.

It has a minimum loan size of £500,00 and can be offered to applicants over 55.

The product also has no overpayment restrictions, free valuation and can be used for properties in England, Wales and Scotland.

The mutual cut first-time buyer rates earlier this week by up to 0.7 per cent.

David Lownds, head of products and marketing at Hanley Economic BS, said: “As a society, we remain committed to servicing the needs of borrowers from the beginning of their homeownership journey right through to the end of their lending cycle.

“Over the years, market dynamics and borrowing demographics have changed significantly to emphasise the growing importance attached to the later life lending sector and this dependence is only likely to grow in 2024.

“RIO mortgages provide an important option for older generations who are looking to utilise significant amounts of equity for a variety of purposes, and we hope that our no-fee, no-ERC fixed rate product will prove to be an appropriate choice for those looking to fulfil a better retirement or to help loved ones onto and up the property ladder.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Wetherby Racecourse

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.