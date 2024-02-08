Mortgage possession claims jump by over a third YOY in Q4 2023

Mortgage possession claims, warrants and repossessions all increased in the last quarter of 2023 compared to the same period the year before.

According to the latest Ministry of Justice figures, mortgage possession claims between October and November 2023 have gone up by around 39 per cent year on year (YOY) to 4,384.

Warrants increased by three per cent to 2,201 and repossession by country court bailiffs fell by 19 per cent to 593.

Landlord possession claims jumped from 20,457 to 23,382 YOY, orders rose 12 per cent to 18,003, warrants increased by 12 per cent to 9,833 and repossessions went up by 23 per cent to 6,649.

The median average time from claims to mortgage repossessions fell to 50.5 weeks, down from 63.7 weeks in the same period in 2022.

The median average time from claim to landlord repossession has gone up to 23.7 weeks, up from 21 weeks in 2022.

Renters Reform Bill stalling

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, said that, in upcoming parliamentary business, there were no plans for when the Renters Reform Bill will return to the report stage.

The Renters Reform Bill had its first and second reading on 8 November, with it going to committee stage on 14 November. The report stage data is to be announced.

Generation Rent said that this means the bill, which plans to rule out Section 21 eviction notices, will not be debated until 4 March at the earliest.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “Today sees the continuation of an awful trend that has been blighting the lives of renters across our country. As long as landlords can evict tenants through no fault of their own with just two months’ notice, homelessness in England will continue to soar.

“Renters have been waiting five years since the government promised to end these evictions, and yet today we find out the government is delaying their plans again. Since that promise, almost 90,000 households have been forced out because of no-fault evictions – and this number is rising every day. In fact, since the law to change this was last debated in parliament, we estimate that 5,891 more households have faced Section 21 eviction in the courts.

“How can the government stand by while thousands of us are turfed from our homes? The Renters Reform Bill must be brought back to the Commons as soon as possible to end these appalling evictions. England’s 12 million private renters cannot be made to wait any longer.”