TSB ups select rates; Virgin Money adds deals – round-up

On the residential side, its two- and five-year fixed first-time buyer and house purchase deals between 85 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee have gone up by 0.1 per cent.

Two-year fixed remortgage deals up to 75 per cent LTV have increased by 0.2 per cent.

Within its BTL range, two- and five-year fixed house purchase rates have fallen by up to 0.5 per cent, along with five-year fixed remortgage rates.

In its product transfer range, two-year fixed residential rates up to 75 per cent LTV have risen by 0.2 per cent and BTL five-year fixed rates have fallen by 0.5 per cent.

On the additional borrowing side, its residential two-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV has risen by 0.2 per cent and BTL five-year fixed rates have fallen by around 0.5 per cent.

It is the second time that TSB has changed rates this month.

Virgin Money brings out fix and switch purchase and remortgage rates

Virgin Money has launched new fix and switch purchase and remortgage rates, and increased select rates.

The lender has brought out an exclusive purchase fix and switch fee-saver, with early repayment charges kicking in at the two-year mark. It is a five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV with £250 cashback at 5.54 per cent.

Virgin Money has also added an exclusive remortgage fix and switch fee-saver product on a five-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV, at 4.99 per cent. It has a free valuation and free legals.

The end dates will move to June of the relevant year.

Virgin Money has also upped the five-year fixed fee-saver purchase exclusive rate at 85 per cent LTV, which has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 4.49 per cent.

Its five-year fixed purchase exclusive rate at 90 per cent LTV with a £1,295 fee has increased by 0.1 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

The firm’s remortgage exclusive fixed rates at 60 and 70 per cent LTV have risen by 0.05 per cent, with pricing beginning from 4.24 per cent.

Virgin Money’s exclusive BTL fixed rates with a £2,195 fee have increased by 0.05 per cent, with rates starting from 4.25 per cent.

Exclusive BTL fixed rates with a one per cent fee have gone up by 0.05 per cent, with rates starting from 4.39 per cent.

Two-, three- and five-year fixed product transfer rates at 65 per cent will begin from 3.98 per cent, and 80 per cent LTV will start from 4.84 per cent.