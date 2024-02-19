Smith departs Primis after six years

Toni Smith (pictured), chief operating officer (COO) at Primis Mortgage Network, has departed from the business, its parent company LSL Property Services announced.

Prior to joining Primis, Smith was business operations director of First Complete, formerly Home of Choice, before it was bought out of administration by LSL Property Services.

In 2018, First Complete merged with mortgage network Pink to form Primis. Following this, Smith was appointed COO.

Jon Round, group financial services director at LSL Property Services, said: “Toni has been with the business from the inception of LSL’s financial services division following the group acquisition of Home of Choice/First Complete. She has been a part of the executive team throughout this period and has helped build the business’ success over this time, supporting and leading staff and brokers through the integration of Pink and Primis.

“I am really sorry to see Toni leave the business, but I respect her decision. I would like to thank Toni for playing such a significant role in the development of Primis over many years and wish her every success in her future career.”

Smith’s departure was effective from 16 February and the process has begun to recruit her successor.

In the interim, the sales and marketing teams will report into Richard Howells, who joined the business as financial service COO last year from Sesame.

Round is set to step down from his role at the end of this month and move into the non-executive director position.