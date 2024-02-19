You are here: Home - News -

News

US purchase applications jump as mortgage rates increase – view from across the pond

by:
  • 19/02/2024
  • 0
US purchase applications jump as mortgage rates increase – view from across the pond
Mortgage Solutions takes its regular weekly look across the Atlantic and examines what’s going on in the US mortgage market.

According to the Primary Mortgage Market Survey from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), average 30-year fixed mortgage rates rose from 6.64 per cent to 6.77 per cent week-on-week.  

A year ago, the average stood at 6.32 per cent. 

Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said: “On the heels of consumer prices rising more than expected, mortgage rates increased this week. 

“The economy has been performing well so far this year and rates may stay higher for longer, potentially slowing the spring homebuying season. According to our data, mortgage applications to buy a home so far in 2024 are down in more than half of all states compared to a year earlier.” 

The same data showed the average 15-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.12 per cent, up from 5.9 per cent the previous week. A year ago, this average was 5.51 per cent.  

  

Jump in US mortgage applications

Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) found new home applications had increased by 19.1 per cent year-on-year (YOY). 

This was also 38 per cent higher than in January. The MBA said the change did not include seasonal adjustments. 

Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist, said: “Applications for new home purchases were strong in January, as newly built homes remained an attractive option for prospective homebuyers who looked to take advantage of lower mortgage rates during the month. 

“Applications were up 19 percent from a year ago – the 12th consecutive annual increase – and the non-seasonally adjusted index was the strongest January reading in the survey’s history. The seasonally adjusted annualised pace of new home sales was 700,000 units, the highest sales pace since October 2023.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/