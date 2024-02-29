You are here: Home - News -

  • 29/02/2024
Still time to register for the Family BS masterclass on offset mortgages
There is still time to register to attend the Family Building Society online masterclass on 4 March, hosted by Mortgage Solutions.

Paul Roberts, senior account director at Family Building Society, and Nathan Waller, business development manager (BDM) at Family Building Society, will present the session.

It will take place online from 12.30pm to 1.15pm. 

The masterclass will cover the different types of offset mortgages in the market and the ways they can help both residential and buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers. 

Individual customer circumstances and product features will also be discussed through case study examples, to help brokers understand the offering and maximise on the opportunities available to both them and their clients. 

To register, follow this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=3344674778026034 

