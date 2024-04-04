You are here: Home - News -

News

Regulator and lender innovation needed around lending into retirement – Family BS

by:
  • 04/04/2024
  • 0
Regulator and lender innovation needed around lending into retirement – Family BS
The regulator should take a "different view" for lending into retirement and lenders should innovate further around criteria to support this segment, brokers say.

Speaking on a podcast, Edward Payne, director of Clifton Mortgages, said: “Lending into retirement is a high-risk area, clients on interest-only mortgages in later life is a very high-risk area, but just by pushing lenders to continually write letters to them, and say you’ve got to pay this off.

“If they couldn’t pay it off, they would have paid it off. These are very often customers that have had this mortgage for 20-30 years, often on the standard variable rate [SVR] or not on the best deals that are out there,” he said.

Payne said that these clients had “very good payment profiles” but may struggle to get enough with a lifetime mortgage, pointing to sole survivor income for retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages as an example of a potential borrowing hurdle.

“Ultimately, I think from a capital adequacy perspective this isn’t a major risk for banks. There are a lot of interest-only mortgages out there, but for those vulnerable old customers that are out there, it makes up quite a small proportion of lending.

“To be allowing lenders to continually send out 20-odd letters saying we’re going take your house off you does not fit in with Consumer Duty from my perspective. We need to take more practical steps to deal with it. If somebody can earn the money, they’ve shown that they’ve got a track record to earn the money, there are institutions out there that will lend to them,” Payne added.

He said that several lenders would go up to 75 or 80 years old, with Family Building Society going up to 90 years old, but it did it in a “responsible way”.

“[Family Building Society] only do it for people who can actually show that they can afford the mortgage and they’re just slightly more creative in terms of the way they view that income and give the customers more credit,” he said.

 

Calls for more support

Payne said: “I think we need to give older clients credit. Vulnerability and lack of capacity or understanding is not just an age-driven issue, and we need to be treating older clients on their merits.”

Michael Craig, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, agreed that the regulator should get involved and “give black and white indications as to what they’re going to do to support the market”.

He continued that he wanted to see more support from the regulator for lenders like Family Building Society innovating around criteria at the later life end of the market, adding that this could also help stimulate the first-time buyer market as it could facilitate Bank of Mum and Dad lending.

“I think unless more lenders… come in with different ideas and different permutations, how can we best serve our customers if lenders aren’t looking into change?” Craig said.

“We’re no longer in a low interest rate-driven industry. We are now in a criteria-driven industry, which is helping customers with their circumstances which are so much more complex than they were two or three years ago because they have to be, and people’s lives are different,” he added.

 

Watch the 13:23 video talking about the later life lending sector with Family Building Society. Hosted by Mortgage Solutions’ deputy editor Anna Sagar, with speakers including Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at Family Building Society, Edward Payne, director of Clifton Mortgages, and Michael Craig, managing director at Brilliant Solutions.

This is part two of two videos, with a further two videos coming covering regulation and outlook.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.