Registration opens for the Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

  • 01/03/2024
The Buy to Let Market Forum has opened for registration, with events taking place across the country in April to provide the most up-to-date information on the buy-to-let (BTL) sector.

To registers for the event, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-market-forum-2/?btl2024source=pressrelease

The half-day conference brings together a raft of expert BTL lenders and adviser delegates to talk about the key issues impacting the market.

There will also be opportunities to network with attendees, speakers and exhibitors in the BTL space.

The event will take place at the following locations:

  • 24 April – Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton
  • 25 April – National Conference Centre, Birmingham
  • 1 May – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
  • 2 May – Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

 

