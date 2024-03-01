Registration opens for the Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

To registers for the event, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-market-forum-2/?btl2024source=pressrelease
The half-day conference brings together a raft of expert BTL lenders and adviser delegates to talk about the key issues impacting the market.
There will also be opportunities to network with attendees, speakers and exhibitors in the BTL space.
The event will take place at the following locations:
- 24 April – Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton
- 25 April – National Conference Centre, Birmingham
- 1 May – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
- 2 May – Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading