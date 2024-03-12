You are here: Home - News -

News

Persimmon profits plummet 52 per cent as it says market will remain ‘challenging’ in 2024

by:
  • 12/03/2024
  • 0
Persimmon profits plummet 52 per cent as it says market will remain ‘challenging’ in 2024
Housebuilder Persimmon says it is braced for 2024 to be another “challenging year” as first-time buyer affordability remained constrained, posting a 52 per cent decline in full year profits.

In the full-year results from Persimmon for the year ended 31 December, its profit before tax fell from £730.7m to £351.8m.

Underlying profit fell by 65 per cent to £354.5m, which the builder attributed to lower volumes and build cost inflation.

Year-on-year (YOY), new home completions dropped by 33 per cent from 14,868 to 9,922.

In his chairperson’s statement, Roger Devlin wrote: “As expected at the start of the year, the number of new home completions and profit delivery of the group was significantly down on the prior year, reflecting a difficult macroeconomic backdrop.

“While demand remains high, affordability and mortgage availability has been difficult for many of our customers, especially first-time buyers. Thankfully, there has been some stabilisation in recent months, with mortgage rates having fallen from their peak in July 2023.”

Despite the poor full-year results, Devlin said he remained confident of the long-term prospects for Persimmon.

“There is no doubt that the country continues to face a significant housing shortage, with a growing population, continuing migration and household formation as well as a sizeable amount of old housing stock,” he added.

Homebuyer demand remained varied across the country in 2023. Trading in the Southern and Eastern counties remains more challenging with weaker pricing, while trading in Northern regions was more robust.

In areas of sluggish demand, Persimmon is using incentives such as part-exchange schemes to encourage buyers to reserve homes.

The housebuilder said that, with interest rates expected to remain at current levels and a general election looming, it expected market conditions to remain subdued throughout 2024.

In its trading outlook, the group said: “While we are prepared for 2024 to be another challenging year, we are confident of our ability to manage this. The longer-term fundamentals for the housing market remain positive.”

The builder’s forward sales book ended the year at £946m up from £908m at the close of 2022.

Persimmon said it remained on track to open 30 new homes outlets for the spring sales season and it continued to work towards growing its sales outlet base back to over 300 over the medium term.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.